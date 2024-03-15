FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ur-Energy Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ur-Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.70 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 149.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

