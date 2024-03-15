G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.
G-III Apparel Group Price Performance
G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on GIII
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than G-III Apparel Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- These 3 Stocks Just Entered Overbought Territory
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Jack In the Box and the Case For a 30% Rally
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Adobe Stock Reaches Turning Point as Market Outlook is Reset
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.