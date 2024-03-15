G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GIII. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.