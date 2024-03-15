G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $29.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. G-III Apparel Group traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.77. 135,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 601,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.44.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
