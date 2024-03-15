Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Paul Nicholas Wright Purchases 59,500 Shares

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$359.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 15.77. Galiano Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.65.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3594132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GAU shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAU

Galiano Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.