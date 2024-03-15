Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.45.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 109.75%.

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,513,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,419,000 after purchasing an additional 79,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $2,369,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

