GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 3.1%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 593,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,659,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in GDS by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 438,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 773,378 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in GDS by 3,384.5% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GDS by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

