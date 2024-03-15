genedrive (LON:GDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.00

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.03 ($0.05), with a volume of 1219026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.26 ($0.05).

genedrive Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.02.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

