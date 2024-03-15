General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

GE opened at $166.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.49. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $86.45 and a fifty-two week high of $175.81.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

