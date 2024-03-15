Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Short Interest Up 114.6% in February

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the February 14th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genetic Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genetic Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) by 148.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.50% of Genetic Technologies worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GENE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,171. Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

