German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Diane B. Medley Purchases 1,000 Shares

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at $123,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 67,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,286. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $957.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GABC shares. TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on German American Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,689,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,742,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.