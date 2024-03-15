Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of GERN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.74.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Geron will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
