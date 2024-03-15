Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

GBBK stock remained flat at $10.75 during trading on Friday. 1,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Global Blockchain Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 171,237 shares during the period. Kim LLC grew its position in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 45.6% in the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 291,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 91,227 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 75,909 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

