Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) were up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 853,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 927,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Gogo Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Gogo had a net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,172.73%. The company had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Gogo’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gogo

In related news, Director Harris N. Williams acquired 12,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,019. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gogo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

See Also

