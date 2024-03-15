Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.93.
GRAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.90.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Grab will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
