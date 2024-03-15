Graham (NYSE:GHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Graham Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE GHC opened at $708.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $712.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.91. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $749.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Institutional Trading of Graham

About Graham

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graham by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

