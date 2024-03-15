Graham (NYSE:GHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Graham Stock Down 2.6 %
NYSE GHC opened at $708.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $712.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.91. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $749.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Graham Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.
Institutional Trading of Graham
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
Featured Stories
