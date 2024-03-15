Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 7,729 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 89,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,683. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

