Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 164,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $82,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.83. 1,145,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,050. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $450.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

