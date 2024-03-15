Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 51,821 Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of LanzaTech Global worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 544.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $162,729.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LanzaTech Global stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 81,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,247. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.70.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

