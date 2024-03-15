Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 272,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSNY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 542,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,656. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

