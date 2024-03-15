Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 272,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSNY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 542,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,656. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
