Green Alpha Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,266 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Editas Medicine worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after buying an additional 370,734 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 56.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 309,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $11.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EDIT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.