Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,110 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FREYR Battery worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FREYR Battery by 634.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FREYR Battery by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FREYR Battery by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 91,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

Shares of FREYR Battery stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.52. 187,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $10.10.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

