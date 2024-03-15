Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Position in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gogoro were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gogoro by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gogoro during the 3rd quarter worth $5,959,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gogoro during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gogoro by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the period. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogoro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Gogoro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 176,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. Gogoro Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $91.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.01 million. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogoro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.