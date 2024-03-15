Green Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $409.59. The stock had a trading volume of 474,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $290.66 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

