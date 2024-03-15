Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 11,537 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 149.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,060 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 1,268.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 112,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL remained flat at $4.70 during trading hours on Friday. 127,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,724. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 384.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABCL. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

