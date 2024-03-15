Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $222.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,347. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.56%.

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

