Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 6,412 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,905,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,277,000 after purchasing an additional 691,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after acquiring an additional 849,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 118,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,180. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $238,840 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

