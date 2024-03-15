Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 7,859 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Personalis in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Stock Up 2.8 %

PSNL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,951. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Personalis from $2.30 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Personalis

Personalis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.