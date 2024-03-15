Green Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 245,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Scotiabank began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.05. 709,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,300. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.36. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 939,400 shares of company stock worth $117,951,536. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

