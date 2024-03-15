Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.90

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 16160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.84 million, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

