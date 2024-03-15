Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.90

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 16160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Green Impact Partners
Green Impact Partners Stock Performance
Green Impact Partners Company Profile
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Green Impact Partners
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.