Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Financial Comparison

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -257.70% N/A -47.22% Crescent Capital BDC 45.54% 11.32% 5.08%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.27 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.09 Crescent Capital BDC $92.46 million 6.81 $83.84 million $2.29 7.42

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Crescent Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenidge Generation and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Greenidge Generation on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Free Report)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.