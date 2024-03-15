Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GFF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Griffon alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Griffon

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $70.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Griffon has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $72.13.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The company had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Griffon’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 671.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Griffon by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.