Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $5.76

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.91. Grifols shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 2,514,582 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Grifols alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Grifols

Grifols Stock Up 5.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 3,638.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 371,788 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,678,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after buying an additional 1,712,156 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.