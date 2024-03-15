Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Tops $6.31 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $531,831.71 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,740.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.99 or 0.00593422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00129431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00047860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.00208764 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00131691 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

