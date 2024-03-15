Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Down to $18.17

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $16.18. Groupon shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 494,066 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Groupon Trading Down 17.1 %

Institutional Trading of Groupon

The firm has a market capitalization of $480.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $90,399,000 after acquiring an additional 323,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Groupon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,378 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,858 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

