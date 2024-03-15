Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Down 3.9%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20. 148,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 68,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.