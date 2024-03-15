Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Down 3.9%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20. 148,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 68,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 3.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.