Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.50

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 7501700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.70 ($0.25).

Gulf Marine Services Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £219.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.94.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

