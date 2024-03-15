Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $22,761.00 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,529 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $22,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,461,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,156,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hagerty stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,663. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hagerty by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hagerty by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 356,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.