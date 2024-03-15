Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading Up 5.5%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 7,056,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 7,967,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hanesbrands by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 473,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 234,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 209,214 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 160.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 435,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 267,988 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,874,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 691,149 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

