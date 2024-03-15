Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after buying an additional 225,830 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,372,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,397,000 after buying an additional 393,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,423,000 after buying an additional 555,946 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,780,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,197,000 after buying an additional 532,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 11.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,125,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 213,190 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,150,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 167,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,616. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -117.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

