Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,961,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,217 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SKYY traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.65. 30,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $97.78.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

