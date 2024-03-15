Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Opera by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of Opera stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 339,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 2.56. Opera Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Opera Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

