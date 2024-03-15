Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,538,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.28. The stock had a trading volume of 181,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,977. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at $15,941,953.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,886 shares of company stock worth $7,528,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

