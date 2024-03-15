Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $586,000 in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in St. Joe in the first quarter worth approximately $26,027,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 561,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $12,836,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in St. Joe by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $175,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,387,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,390,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,830,605.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $175,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,387,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,800 shares of company stock worth $5,780,959. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Price Performance

NYSE:JOE traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 62,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,249. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

