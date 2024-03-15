Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. 1,100,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,083,127. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $76.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

