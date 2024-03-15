Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.71. 223,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,622. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

