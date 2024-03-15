Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,575 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after buying an additional 1,853,045 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,889,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in JD.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after buying an additional 1,265,995 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

JD.com Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $27.66. 4,535,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,986,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $45.16.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

