Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,275 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 146.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CELH traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 518,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 119.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

