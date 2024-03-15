Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,688,000. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.61. 3,817,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

