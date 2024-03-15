Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 57.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter worth about $288,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BeiGene by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BeiGene by 12.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.78.

BeiGene Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.08. The company had a trading volume of 44,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $272.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average is $176.75.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

