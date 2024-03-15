Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 261,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

